iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

