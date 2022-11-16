iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,987 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

