iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stake Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $71.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

