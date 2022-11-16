iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 221,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,125,239 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $49.46.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,651,000 after acquiring an additional 718,750 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

