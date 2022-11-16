iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.19. 76,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

