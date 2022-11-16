iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $239.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

