iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.74. 799,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $239.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

