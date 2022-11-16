iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $250.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $291.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

