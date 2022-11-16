iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. 80,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

