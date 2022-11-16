iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

TSE XIU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,160. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$27.37 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.90.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

(Get Rating)

See Also

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.