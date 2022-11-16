iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
TSE XIU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,160. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$27.37 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.90.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
