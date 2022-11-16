iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.