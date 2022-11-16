iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stock Position Cut by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.54. 9,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87.

