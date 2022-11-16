iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,872 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,034,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,794,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,466,987 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

