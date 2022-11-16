iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

