IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IVERIC bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

