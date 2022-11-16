James Cropper PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Cropper Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 848 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 972.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.68. The company has a market cap of £81.03 million and a PE ratio of 5,928.57. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 750 ($8.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($19.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

Featured Stories

