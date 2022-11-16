James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.58%.

In related news, Director Kirstin Gould bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of James River Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

