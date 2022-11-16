James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Up 3.1%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.69. 1,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

James River Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at James River Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.58%.

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

