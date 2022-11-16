Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares trading hands.

Jason Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

Jason Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.