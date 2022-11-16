Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,068. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

