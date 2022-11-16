Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.