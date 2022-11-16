Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mercedes-Benz Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.71 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($91.75) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS MBGAF opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

