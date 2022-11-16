Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aimia in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aimia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Aimia alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Aimia Stock Performance

About Aimia

TSE AIM opened at C$3.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$313.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

(Get Rating)

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.