Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jiayin Group worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,082. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 497.84% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $121.16 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Featured Stories

