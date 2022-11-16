John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 467,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 53.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JMSB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

