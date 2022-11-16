Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.27 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $111.27 million and approximately $94,183.87 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

