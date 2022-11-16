JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,328,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $998,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.