JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $1,624,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 28.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Insider Activity

Dover Price Performance

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

