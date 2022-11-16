JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,103,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TROW stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

