JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,134,934 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of Infosys worth $1,419,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

