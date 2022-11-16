JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 425

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 367.80 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £997.53 million and a PE ratio of 735.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 498.60 ($5.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.21.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

