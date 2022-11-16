JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 468,202 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,418,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.56% of Ingersoll Rand worth $943,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 503,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.