K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.06

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.06 and last traded at C$28.36, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.07. The firm has a market cap of C$305.58 million and a P/E ratio of 62.63.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,259.99.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

