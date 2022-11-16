K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 51,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 76,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.