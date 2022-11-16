Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.55. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $240.47.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 42.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

