Kainos Group plc (KNOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,543 ($18.13) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,318.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,252.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,317.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970 ($23.15).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.86) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.10) to GBX 1,700 ($19.98) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

