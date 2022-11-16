Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The company has a market cap of $535.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kaman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

