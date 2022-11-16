Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ stock traded down 1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 16.58. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of 9.74 and a 1 year high of 43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of -0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

