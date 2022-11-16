Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $295.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Kava has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005459 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $295.08 million and $45.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 323,915,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,910,603 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

