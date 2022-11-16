KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,286 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KB Home Stock Down 0.8 %
KBH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,575. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Articles
