Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.71. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
