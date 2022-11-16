Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.71. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

