Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

