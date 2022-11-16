Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,030 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.