Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

