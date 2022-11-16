Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,193 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.6 %

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $478.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLDD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.