Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 264,439 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,439 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 1,136,100 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $9,104,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

