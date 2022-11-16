Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,560 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of Lifetime Brands worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

