Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.48. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

