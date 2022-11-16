Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $930.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

