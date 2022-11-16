Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nordson worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

